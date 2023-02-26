The South Carolina Gamecocks (28-0) will try to build on a 28-game win run when they host the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (20-9) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 26, 2023. The Lady Bulldogs have taken five games in a row.

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

South Carolina vs. Georgia Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Bulldogs put up 17.5 more points per game (67.4) than the Gamecocks give up (49.9).
  • Georgia has a 20-7 record when giving up fewer than 81.6 points.
  • Georgia has put together a 20-8 record in games it scores more than 49.9 points.
  • The Gamecocks record 81.6 points per game, 24.2 more points than the 57.4 the Lady Bulldogs give up.
  • When South Carolina totals more than 57.4 points, it is 28-0.
  • South Carolina has a 25-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.4 points.
  • The Gamecocks shoot 46.7% from the field, 9.1% higher than the Lady Bulldogs concede defensively.
  • The Lady Bulldogs' 40.2 shooting percentage from the field is 9.2 higher than the Gamecocks have given up.

South Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/16/2023 Florida W 87-56 Colonial Life Arena
2/19/2023 @ Ole Miss W 64-57 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
2/23/2023 @ Tennessee W 73-60 Thompson-Boling Arena
2/26/2023 Georgia - Colonial Life Arena

