Monday's contest at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center has the Howard Lady Bison (12-13) squaring off against the South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs (3-24) at 5:30 PM ET (on February 27). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 68-52 victory for heavily favored Howard.

In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Lady Bulldogs suffered a 69-41 loss to Norfolk State.

South Carolina State vs. Howard Game Info

Monday, February 27, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina

South Carolina State vs. Howard Score Prediction

Prediction: Howard 68, South Carolina State 52

South Carolina State Schedule Analysis

The Lady Bulldogs beat the No. 284-ranked (according to our computer rankings) UNC Greensboro Spartans, 64-53, on December 12, which goes down as their best win of the season.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, South Carolina State is 3-13 (.188%) -- tied for the 11th-most losses.

South Carolina State 2022-23 Best Wins

61-50 at home over Coppin State (No. 301) on February 11

63-61 on the road over Coppin State (No. 301) on February 4

South Carolina State Performance Insights