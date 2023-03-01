The Pittsburgh Panthers (10-19) will try to turn around a three-game losing stretch when visiting the Clemson Lady Tigers (16-14) on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum. This matchup is at 3:30 PM ET on ACC Network.

Clemson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Clemson vs. Pittsburgh Scoring Comparison

  • The Panthers score an average of 63.4 points per game, only 0.1 fewer points than the 63.5 the Lady Tigers allow to opponents.
  • Pittsburgh is 8-2 when giving up fewer than 66.9 points.
  • Pittsburgh is 6-5 when it scores more than 63.5 points.
  • The 66.9 points per game the Lady Tigers average are the same as the Panthers allow.
  • Clemson is 11-3 when scoring more than 68.6 points.
  • Clemson's record is 14-2 when it gives up fewer than 63.4 points.
  • The Lady Tigers shoot 36.8% from the field, 6.4% lower than the Panthers allow defensively.
  • The Panthers make 36.7% of their shots from the field, just 5.1% less than the Lady Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Clemson Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/16/2023 @ Miami (FL) L 59-54 Watsco Center
2/23/2023 Virginia W 79-69 Littlejohn Coliseum
2/26/2023 Florida State W 74-61 Littlejohn Coliseum
3/1/2023 Pittsburgh - Greensboro Coliseum

