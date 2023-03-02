Thursday's contest features the Radford Highlanders (13-16) and the Presbyterian Blue Hose (13-16) facing off at Bojangles' Coliseum (on March 2) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 67-59 victory for Radford.

The Blue Hose's most recent contest on Saturday ended in a 64-53 win over Charleston Southern.

Presbyterian vs. Radford Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina

Presbyterian vs. Radford Score Prediction

Prediction: Radford 67, Presbyterian 59

Presbyterian Schedule Analysis

Against the Campbell Lady Camels on February 18, the Blue Hose captured their signature win of the season, a 60-56 home victory.

Presbyterian has nine losses versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 32nd-most in the country.

Presbyterian 2022-23 Best Wins

67-54 on the road over UNC Greensboro (No. 283) on November 30

78-65 at home over Radford (No. 286) on December 31

77-64 at home over Longwood (No. 332) on February 8

76-73 on the road over UNC Asheville (No. 340) on February 11

67-53 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 340) on January 25

