South Carolina State vs. North Carolina Central Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 2
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center has the North Carolina Central Eagles (13-15) squaring off against the South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs (3-25) at 5:30 PM ET on March 2. Our computer prediction projects a 68-59 victory for North Carolina Central.
Last time out, the Lady Bulldogs lost 60-55 to Howard on Monday.
South Carolina State vs. North Carolina Central Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina
South Carolina State vs. North Carolina Central Score Prediction
- Prediction: North Carolina Central 68, South Carolina State 59
South Carolina State Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Bulldogs registered their best win of the season on December 12, when they beat the UNC Greensboro Spartans, who rank No. 283 in our computer rankings, 64-53.
- South Carolina State has 14 losses against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the seventh-most in Division 1.
South Carolina State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-61 on the road over Coppin State (No. 301) on February 4
- 61-50 at home over Coppin State (No. 301) on February 11
South Carolina State Performance Insights
- The Lady Bulldogs have been outscored by 22.8 points per game (scoring 47.2 points per game to rank 360th in college basketball while giving up 70 per contest to rank 307th in college basketball) and have a -639 scoring differential overall.
- On offense, South Carolina State is scoring 49.9 points per game this year in conference action. To compare, its season average (47.2 points per game) is 2.7 PPG lower.
- When playing at home, the Lady Bulldogs are scoring 5.8 more points per game (50.7) than they are away from home (44.9).
- South Carolina State allows 59.8 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 73.9 when playing on the road.
- In their last 10 games, the Lady Bulldogs have been putting up 49.3 points per contest, an average that's slightly higher than the 47.2 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
