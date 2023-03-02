Wofford vs. Western Carolina Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - SoCon Tournament
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game that pits the Wofford Terriers (20-8) against the Western Carolina Lady Catamounts (9-20) at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-54 in favor of Wofford, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 11:00 AM ET on March 2.
In their last game on Saturday, the Terriers secured an 82-76 victory against Mercer.
Wofford vs. Western Carolina Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Wofford vs. Western Carolina Score Prediction
- Prediction: Wofford 75, Western Carolina 54
Wofford Schedule Analysis
- As far as their signature win this season, the Terriers beat the Mercer Bears at home on February 25 by a score of 82-76.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Wofford is 14-2 (.875%) -- tied for the 19th-most victories.
Wofford 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-71 on the road over Mercer (No. 166) on January 26
- 72-51 at home over Davidson (No. 178) on November 30
- 72-53 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 185) on February 18
- 64-51 at home over Chattanooga (No. 185) on January 19
- 84-69 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 207) on November 16
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Wofford Performance Insights
- The Terriers have a +142 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.0 points per game. They're putting up 70.5 points per game to rank 83rd in college basketball and are allowing 65.5 per contest to rank 207th in college basketball.
- Wofford is tallying 68.6 points per game this season in conference games, which is 1.9 fewer points per game than its season average (70.5).
- The Terriers are scoring 74.4 points per game this year in home games, which is 7.2 more points than they're averaging in road games (67.2).
- Wofford cedes 58.6 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 71.4 away from home.
- In their last 10 games, the Terriers have been scoring 71.4 points per contest, an average that's slightly higher than the 70.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.