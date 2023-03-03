South Carolina vs. Arkansas Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - SEC Tournament
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's contest that pits the South Carolina Gamecocks (29-0) versus the Arkansas Razorbacks (21-11) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-56 in favor of South Carolina, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on March 3.
In their last time out, the Gamecocks won on Sunday 73-63 over Georgia.
South Carolina vs. Arkansas Game Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
South Carolina vs. Arkansas Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Carolina 78, Arkansas 56
South Carolina Schedule Analysis
- The Gamecocks' signature win of the season came in an 88-64 victory against the No. 4 LSU Lady Tigers on February 12.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Gamecocks are 12-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most victories.
- South Carolina has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (seven).
South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 9/AP Poll)) on February 5
- 76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 6/AP Poll)) on November 20
- 81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 5/AP Poll)) on November 11
- 73-60 on the road over Tennessee (No. 15) on February 23
- 73-64 at home over UCLA (No. 19/AP Poll)) on November 29
South Carolina Performance Insights
- The Gamecocks have a +899 scoring differential, topping opponents by 31.0 points per game. They're putting up 81.3 points per game to rank sixth in college basketball and are giving up 50.3 per contest to rank second in college basketball.
- In conference tilts, South Carolina averages fewer points per game (80.0) than its season average (81.3).
- In home games, the Gamecocks are averaging 9.0 more points per game (86.2) than they are away from home (77.2).
- Defensively, South Carolina has been better in home games this season, giving up 47.5 points per game, compared to 54.2 when playing on the road.
- The Gamecocks have been putting up 79.3 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little lower than the 81.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
