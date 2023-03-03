How to Watch the South Carolina vs. Arkansas Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the SEC Tournament
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:12 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The South Carolina Gamecocks (29-0) will host the Arkansas Razorbacks (21-11) after winning 15 home games in a row. It starts at 12:00 PM ET on Friday, March 3, 2023.
South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
South Carolina vs. Arkansas Scoring Comparison
- The Razorbacks' 73.2 points per game are 22.9 more points than the 50.3 the Gamecocks give up to opponents.
- Arkansas is 20-7 when giving up fewer than 81.3 points.
- When it scores more than 50.3 points, Arkansas is 20-8.
- The 81.3 points per game the Gamecocks score are 15.4 more points than the Razorbacks give up (65.9).
- When South Carolina scores more than 65.9 points, it is 25-0.
- South Carolina's record is 28-0 when it gives up fewer than 73.2 points.
- This season the Gamecocks are shooting 46.6% from the field, 8.1% higher than the Razorbacks give up.
- The Razorbacks' 40.4 shooting percentage from the field is 9.1 higher than the Gamecocks have conceded.
South Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/19/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|W 64-57
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|2/23/2023
|@ Tennessee
|W 73-60
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/26/2023
|Georgia
|W 73-63
|Colonial Life Arena
|3/3/2023
|Arkansas
|-
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
