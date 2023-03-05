Sunday's game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena has the South Carolina Gamecocks (31-0) going head to head against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (23-10) at 3:00 PM ET (on March 5). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 76-62 victory as our model heavily favors South Carolina.

The Gamecocks enter this contest following an 80-51 victory against Ole Miss on Saturday.

South Carolina vs. Tennessee Game Info

  • When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN

South Carolina vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

  • Prediction: South Carolina 76, Tennessee 62

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

  • The Gamecocks' signature victory this season came against the LSU Lady Tigers, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 4). The Gamecocks took home the 88-64 win at home on February 12.
  • The Gamecocks have 14 wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, the most in Division 1.
  • South Carolina has tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (seven).

South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 9/AP Poll)) on February 5
  • 76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 6/AP Poll)) on November 20
  • 81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 5/AP Poll)) on November 11
  • 73-60 on the road over Tennessee (No. 16) on February 23
  • 73-64 at home over UCLA (No. 19/AP Poll)) on November 29

South Carolina Performance Insights

  • The Gamecocks are outscoring opponents by 30.8 points per game with a +955 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.7 points per game (sixth in college basketball) and allow 50.9 per contest (third in college basketball).
  • South Carolina is posting 80.0 points per game this season in conference action, which is 1.7 fewer points per game than its overall average (81.7).
  • The Gamecocks are averaging 86.2 points per game this season in home games, which is 9.0 more points than they're averaging on the road (77.2).
  • South Carolina gives up 47.5 points per game in home games this season, compared to 54.2 in road games.
  • The Gamecocks' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, putting up 80.9 points a contest compared to the 81.7 they've averaged this year.

