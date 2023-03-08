The top-seeded Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (21-12) is set to face off against the No. 3 seed Sacramento State Hornets (24-7) in the Big Sky Tournament Championship with an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket up for grabs. The contest on Wednesday at Idaho Central Arena starts at 5:00 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Northern Arizona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Northern Arizona vs. Sacramento State Scoring Comparison

  • The Hornets put up an average of 69.0 points per game, just 2.2 fewer points than the 71.2 the Lumberjacks allow.
  • Sacramento State has put together an 8-2 record in games it scores more than 71.2 points.
  • Northern Arizona's record is 12-2 when it gives up fewer than 69.0 points.
  • The Lumberjacks record 75.4 points per game, 15.9 more points than the 59.5 the Hornets give up.
  • Northern Arizona is 19-10 when scoring more than 59.5 points.
  • When Sacramento State gives up fewer than 75.4 points, it is 22-4.

Northern Arizona Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/27/2023 @ Weber State W 66-57 Dee Events Center
3/5/2023 Northern Colorado W 64-48 Idaho Central Arena
3/7/2023 Eastern Washington W 74-57 Idaho Central Arena
3/8/2023 Sacramento State - Idaho Central Arena

Sacramento State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/27/2023 Portland State W 80-54 The Nest
3/6/2023 Idaho W 73-58 Idaho Central Arena
3/7/2023 Portland State W 60-42 Idaho Central Arena
3/8/2023 Northern Arizona - Idaho Central Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.