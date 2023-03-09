Thursday's game between the Monmouth Hawks (14-15) and the Charleston (SC) Cougars (11-17) at SECU Arena has a projected final score of 67-64 based on our computer prediction, with Monmouth coming out on top. Game time is at 5:00 PM on March 9.

The Cougars' most recent contest was a 74-60 loss to Northeastern on Thursday.

Charleston (SC) vs. Monmouth Game Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland

Charleston (SC) vs. Monmouth Score Prediction

Prediction: Monmouth 67, Charleston (SC) 64

Charleston (SC) Schedule Analysis

The Cougars registered their best win of the season on December 29, when they beat the Towson Tigers, who rank No. 142 in our computer rankings, 53-48.

Charleston (SC) 2022-23 Best Wins

53-48 on the road over Towson (No. 142) on December 29

90-56 on the road over Delaware (No. 188) on February 12

85-81 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 211) on December 2

70-65 at home over Monmouth (No. 253) on January 20

60-58 on the road over Elon (No. 276) on February 19

Charleston (SC) Performance Insights