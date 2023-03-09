The Southland championship will be decided Thursday, as the No. 1 seed SE Louisiana Lions (20-9) meet the No. 3 Lamar Cardinals (20-11) at 5:00 PM.

SE Louisiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana

The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana TV: ESPN

SE Louisiana vs. Lamar Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals average 10.3 more points per game (64.7) than the Lions allow their opponents to score (54.4).

Lamar is 18-4 when it scores more than 54.4 points.

SE Louisiana is 18-6 when it gives up fewer than 64.7 points.

The Lions average 62.6 points per game, just 2.5 more points than the 60.1 the Cardinals allow.

SE Louisiana is 15-1 when scoring more than 60.1 points.

Lamar is 13-7 when allowing fewer than 62.6 points.

This season the Lions are shooting 41.1% from the field, 7.2% lower than the Cardinals concede.

The Cardinals make 32.9% of their shots from the field, 8.1% lower than the Lions' defensive field-goal percentage.

SE Louisiana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/25/2023 McNeese W 67-50 University Center (LA) 3/1/2023 @ Houston Christian W 66-45 Sharp Gymnasium 3/8/2023 Texas A&M-Commerce W 60-58 The Legacy Center 3/9/2023 Lamar - The Legacy Center

Lamar Schedule