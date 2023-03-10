The No. 3 seed Clemson Tigers (23-9, 14-6 ACC) will square off in the ACC tournament against the No. 2 seed Virginia Cavaliers (24-6, 15-5 ACC) on Friday at Greensboro Coliseum, tipping off at 9:30 PM.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Virginia vs. Clemson matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Clemson vs. Virginia Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Clemson vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Virginia Moneyline Clemson Moneyline
BetMGM Virginia (-3.5) 126.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Virginia (-3) 126 -150 +130 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Virginia (-3) 126.5 -159 +135 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Clemson vs. Virginia Betting Trends

  • Clemson is 17-15-0 ATS this season.
  • When playing as at least 3-point underdogs this season, the Tigers have an ATS record of 3-3.
  • Virginia has covered 11 times in 29 games with a spread this season.
  • The Cavaliers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 14 out of 29 times this season.

Clemson Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +15000
  • The Tigers' national championship odds have jumped from +40000 at the start of the season to +15000, the 21st-biggest change among all teams.
  • Clemson has a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

