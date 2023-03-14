The Cleveland Cavaliers (43-27) and the Charlotte Hornets (22-48) are set to match up on Tuesday at Spectrum Center, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, Donovan Mitchell and P.J. Washington are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

How to Watch Hornets vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Tuesday, March 14

Tuesday, March 14 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch Mitchell, Terry Rozier and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Hornets' Last Game

On Sunday, the Cavaliers defeated the Hornets 114-108, led by Darius Garland with 28 points. Rozier was the high scorer for the losing side with 27 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Terry Rozier 27 4 6 4 0 4 P.J. Washington 19 5 1 0 1 3 Gordon Hayward 16 4 6 1 0 1

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Hornets Players to Watch

Washington is posting 15.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, making 44.1% of his shots from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per contest.

The Hornets get 23.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game from LaMelo Ball.

Kelly Oubre Jr. gets the Hornets 20.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also delivers 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Hornets receive 14.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game from Gordon Hayward.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Terry Rozier 19.8 3.9 5.5 1.5 0.3 2.4 Gordon Hayward 16.3 4.9 5.1 0.9 0.4 1.2 Kelly Oubre Jr. 19.1 5.6 0.8 0.6 0.4 2.4 Dennis Smith Jr. 10.6 3.6 5.2 1.6 0.5 0.6 Mark Williams 8.4 7.5 0.7 0.4 0.6 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.