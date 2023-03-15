Clemson vs. Morehead State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 15
The Clemson Tigers (23-10) hope to build on a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Morehead State Eagles (21-11) on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Clemson vs. Morehead State matchup.
Clemson vs. Morehead State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Clemson vs. Morehead State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Clemson Moneyline
|Morehead State Moneyline
Clemson vs. Morehead State Betting Trends
- Clemson has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.
- In the Tigers' 33 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 21 times.
- Morehead State has covered 17 times in 28 games with a spread this year.
- So far this season, nine out of the Eagles' 28 games with an over/under have hit the over.
Clemson Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +30000
- Clemson is 46th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+30000), but only 51st, according to computer rankings.
- The Tigers have experienced the 46th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +40000 at the beginning of the season to +30000.
- With odds of +30000, Clemson has been given a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.
