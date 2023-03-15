The Clemson Tigers (23-10) and the Morehead State Eagles (21-11) hit the court in a matchup with no set line at Littlejohn Coliseum on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Clemson vs. Morehead State Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Clemson Betting Records & Stats

Clemson's games have gone over the point total in 18 out of 26 opportunities (69.2%).

The Tigers have a 14-16-0 record against the spread this season.

Morehead State (16-10-0 ATS) has covered the spread 46.7% of the time, 14.8% more often than Clemson (14-16-0) this season.

Clemson vs. Morehead State Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Clemson 75 145.2 67.9 134.3 139.5 Morehead State 70.2 145.2 66.4 134.3 138.5

Additional Clemson Insights & Trends

Clemson is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its past 10 games.

The Tigers have hit the over in eight of their last 10 contests.

The 75 points per game the Tigers average are 8.6 more points than the Eagles allow (66.4).

Clemson is 13-10 against the spread and 21-5 overall when scoring more than 66.4 points.

Clemson vs. Morehead State Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Clemson 14-16-0 18-12-0 Morehead State 16-10-0 9-17-0

Clemson vs. Morehead State Home/Away Splits

Clemson Morehead State 15-1 Home Record 14-2 5-6 Away Record 7-8 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 9-3-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.3 71.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.5 9-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-9-0

