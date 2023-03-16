Thursday's contest features the San Diego State Aztecs (27-6) and the Charleston (SC) Cougars (31-3) clashing at Amway Center (on March 16) at 3:10 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-68 win for San Diego State.

Based on our computer prediction, San Diego State is projected to cover the spread (5.5) versus Charleston (SC). The two teams are projected to go under the 141.5 total.

Charleston (SC) vs. San Diego State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Amway Center Line: San Diego State -5.5

San Diego State -5.5 Point Total: 141.5

141.5 Moneyline (To Win): San Diego State -225, Charleston (SC) +185

Charleston (SC) vs. San Diego State Score Prediction

Prediction: San Diego State 74, Charleston (SC) 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Charleston (SC) vs. San Diego State

Pick ATS: San Diego State (-5.5)



San Diego State (-5.5) Pick OU: Under (141.5)



San Diego State is 15-15-0 against the spread, while Charleston (SC)'s ATS record this season is 18-12-0. Both the Aztecs and the Cougars are 13-17-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season. The teams average 152.9 points per game, 11.4 more points than this matchup's total. San Diego State is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its past 10 games, while Charleston (SC) has gone 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall.

Charleston (SC) Performance Insights

The Cougars have a +457 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.4 points per game. They're putting up 80.8 points per game, 14th in college basketball, and are giving up 67.4 per outing to rank 98th in college basketball.

The 37.4 rebounds per game Charleston (SC) accumulates rank third in the country, 7.5 more than the 29.9 its opponents collect.

Charleston (SC) knocks down 10.1 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in college basketball), 4.2 more than its opponents.

Charleston (SC) has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 11.7 per game (158th in college basketball) while forcing 13.4 (75th in college basketball).

