Furman vs. Virginia: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 4 seed Virginia Cavaliers (25-7) will try to defeat the No. 13 seed Furman Paladins (27-7) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at Amway Center. This contest tips off at 12:40 PM.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Virginia vs. Furman matchup.
Furman vs. Virginia Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 12:40 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: truTV
Furman vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Virginia Moneyline
|Furman Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Virginia (-5.5)
|131.5
|-250
|+200
|DraftKings
|Virginia (-6)
|132
|-245
|+205
|PointsBet
|Virginia (-5)
|132.5
|-238
|+190
Furman vs. Virginia Betting Trends
- Furman has compiled an 18-13-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Paladins have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.
- Virginia has covered 12 times in 31 matchups with a spread this season.
- A total of 15 out of the Cavaliers' 31 games this season have gone over the point total.
Furman Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +150000
- Furman has a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
