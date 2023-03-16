The NCAA tournament at Legacy Arena at BJCC on Thursday includes a first-round matchup that pits the Houston Cougars (31-3) against the Northern Kentucky Norse (22-12) at 9:20 PM ET. The Cougars' Marcus Sasser and the Norse's Marques Warrick are two players to watch in this contest.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Houston vs. Northern Kentucky

Game Day: Thursday, March 16

Thursday, March 16 Game Time: 9:20 PM ET

9:20 PM ET Arena: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Legacy Arena at BJCC Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama TV: TNT | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV

Houston's Last Game

Houston dropped its most recent game to Memphis, 75-65, on Sunday. Jamal Shead starred with 16 points, and also had zero rebounds and four assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jamal Shead 16 0 4 2 0 2 Jarace Walker 13 3 1 2 3 2 J'wan Roberts 12 20 3 1 1 0

Northern Kentucky's Last Game

Northern Kentucky was victorious in its previous game versus Cleveland State, 63-61, on Tuesday. Warrick starred with 18 points, and also had six boards and zero assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Marques Warrick 18 6 0 3 1 1 Sam Vinson 16 5 2 3 0 1 Trey Robinson 12 2 0 2 3 2

Houston Players to Watch

Sasser leads the Cougars with 17.1 points per game and 3.2 assists, while also posting 2.8 rebounds.

J'wan Roberts puts up a team-best 7.7 rebounds per game. In addition, he's registering 10.4 points and 1.1 assists, shooting 62.6% from the floor.

Shead posts a team-best 5.4 assists per contest. He is also putting up 10.3 points and 3 rebounds, shooting 41.5% from the floor and 32.6% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Jarace Walker is posting 11.1 points, 1.7 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Tramon Mark posts 9.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 39% from the floor and 35.2% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Northern Kentucky Players to Watch

Warrick is the Norse's top scorer (19.1 points per game), and he contributes 2.7 assists and 2.4 rebounds.

Sam Vinson is putting up 11.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest, making 39.6% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per contest.

Chris Brandon leads the Norse in rebounding (9.8 per game), and averages 6.8 points and 0.8 assists. He also posts 1 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.

Xavier Rhodes tops the Norse in assists (3.7 per game), and produces 7.7 points and 2.3 rebounds. He also delivers 2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Trey Robinson gets the Norse 6.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Houston Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM J'wan Roberts 11.2 10 1.3 0.9 1.4 0 Marcus Sasser 17.8 3 2.6 1.5 0.1 2.8 Jamal Shead 12.5 2.4 5.6 2.1 0.2 1.4 Jarace Walker 9.4 7.1 1.7 0.9 1.3 1 Tramon Mark 9.9 5.8 2.1 1.2 0.5 1.2

Northern Kentucky Top Performers (Last 10 Games)