Top San Diego State Players to Watch vs. Charleston (SC) - First Round
When the San Diego State Aztecs (27-6) and Charleston (SC) Cougars (31-3) square off in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Amway Center on Thursday at 3:10 PM ET, Matt Bradley and Ryan Larson will be two of the most notable players to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on truTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
How to Watch San Diego State vs. Charleston (SC)
- Game Day: Thursday, March 16
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Arena: Amway Center
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- TV: truTV | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
San Diego State's Last Game
In its previous game, San Diego State topped Utah State on Saturday, 62-57. Bradley scored a team-high 16 points (and contributed zero assists and two rebounds).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Matt Bradley
|16
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Jaedon LeDee
|13
|10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Aguek Arop
|8
|8
|1
|1
|2
|0
Charleston (SC)'s Last Game
On Tuesday, in its most recent game, Charleston (SC) defeated UNC Wilmington 63-58. With 23 points, Larson was its leading scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Ryan Larson
|23
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Ante Brzovic
|16
|8
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Reyne Smith
|7
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
San Diego State Players to Watch
Bradley is tops on the Aztecs with 12.9 points per game and 2.1 assists, while also posting 3.8 rebounds.
Darrion Trammell paces his squad in assists per game (3.3), and also posts 9.5 points and 2.2 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Lamont Butler puts up 8.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest, shooting 40.6% from the floor and 33.3% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.
Nathan Mensah averages a team-leading 5.8 rebounds per game. He is also posting 6.2 points and 0.6 assists, shooting 53.9% from the floor.
Jaedon LeDee posts 7.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Charleston (SC) Players to Watch
Larson paces the Cougars in assists (4.1 per game), and puts up 10.6 points and 3.3 rebounds. He also averages 1.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Ante Brzovic is the Cougars' top rebounder (5.9 per game), and he produces 11.6 points and 0.9 assists.
Dalton Bolon is No. 1 on the Cougars in scoring (12.4 points per game), and averages 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0 blocked shots.
Pat Robinson III is putting up 10.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, making 47.3% of his shots from the floor.
The Cougars receive 10.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Reyne Smith.
San Diego State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Matt Bradley
|13.3
|3.6
|1.9
|1
|0.4
|1.7
|Jaedon LeDee
|9.8
|5.2
|0.8
|0.4
|0.7
|0
|Nathan Mensah
|4.5
|5.7
|1
|0.5
|1.7
|0
|Keshad Johnson
|7.2
|5.6
|0.6
|0.6
|0.6
|0.3
|Lamont Butler
|6.4
|3.7
|3.5
|1.2
|0
|0.7
Charleston (SC) Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Ante Brzovic
|13.8
|7.4
|1.5
|0.6
|0.6
|0.6
|Ryan Larson
|10.4
|3.2
|3.9
|2.2
|0.2
|1.8
|Pat Robinson III
|12.3
|3.4
|1.3
|0.9
|0.2
|0.8
|Reyne Smith
|10.8
|3.1
|1.5
|0.9
|0
|2.8
|Ben Burnham
|11.1
|4.1
|0.6
|0.4
|0.3
|1.3
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.