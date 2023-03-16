The No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers (23-10) and the No. 13 seed Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (26-7) will meet on Thursday at 9:40 PM in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The matchup airs on CBS.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Tennessee vs. Louisiana matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Louisiana Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: CBS

Tennessee vs. Louisiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Louisiana Betting Trends

Tennessee has compiled a 17-16-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Volunteers and their opponents have combined to hit the over 13 out of 33 times this season.

Louisiana has put together a 16-13-1 ATS record so far this year.

In the Ragin' Cajuns' 30 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

Tennessee Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2500

+2500 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2500), Tennessee is 11th-best in college basketball. It is three spots higher than that, eighth-best, according to computer rankings.

Oddsmakers have made the Volunteers' national championship odds the same now (+2500) compared to the start of the season (+2500).

Based on its moneyline odds, Tennessee has a 3.8% chance of winning the national championship.

Louisiana Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +150000

+150000 Louisiana, based on its national championship odds (+150000), ranks significantly better (53rd in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (103rd).

Based on its moneyline odds, Louisiana has a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship.

