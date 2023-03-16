The No. 7 seed Texas A&M Aggies (25-9) and the No. 10 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (22-13) will meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at 9:55 PM. The contest airs on TBS.

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Game Info

Texas A&M Stats Insights

  • The Aggies are shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 43% the Nittany Lions allow to opponents.
  • Texas A&M has a 15-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43% from the field.
  • The Nittany Lions are the 271st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Aggies sit at 53rd.
  • The Aggies score 73.2 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 68.4 the Nittany Lions allow.
  • Texas A&M is 16-5 when scoring more than 68.4 points.

Penn State Stats Insights

  • The Nittany Lions' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Aggies have given up to their opponents (40.5%).
  • Penn State has put together an 18-8 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.5% from the field.
  • The Nittany Lions are the 271st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aggies sit at 23rd.
  • The Nittany Lions' 72.3 points per game are 6.1 more points than the 66.2 the Aggies allow to opponents.
  • When Penn State gives up fewer than 73.2 points, it is 17-6.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison

  • Texas A&M is putting up 73.1 points per game at home. On the road, it is performing better on offense, averaging 73.7 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Aggies have played better in home games this year, ceding 60.5 points per game, compared to 67 away from home.
  • In home games, Texas A&M is draining the same number of treys per game as it is away from home (6.3). Meanwhile, it has a higher three-point percentage at home (34%) compared to on the road (33%).

Penn State Home & Away Comparison

  • Penn State is scoring more points at home (75.9 per game) than away (68.4).
  • In 2022-23 the Nittany Lions are allowing six fewer points per game at home (66.5) than away (72.5).
  • Beyond the arc, Penn State drains fewer triples away (10.4 per game) than at home (11.1), and shoots a lower percentage away (37.9%) than at home (40%) as well.

Texas A&M Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/10/2023 Arkansas W 67-61 Bridgestone Arena
3/11/2023 Vanderbilt W 87-75 Bridgestone Arena
3/12/2023 Alabama L 82-63 Bridgestone Arena
3/16/2023 Penn State - Wells Fargo Arena

Penn State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/10/2023 Northwestern W 67-65 United Center
3/11/2023 Indiana W 77-73 United Center
3/12/2023 Purdue L 67-65 United Center
3/16/2023 Texas A&M - Wells Fargo Arena

