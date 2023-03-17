Two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference will clash when the fourth-place Toronto Maple Leafs (40-18-9) host the second-place Carolina Hurricanes (44-14-8) on Friday, March 17 at Scotiabank Arena.

Check out the Maple Leafs-Hurricanes matchup on NHL Network, TVAS, TSN4, and BSSO.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: NHL Network, TVAS, TSN4, and BSSO

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/6/2022 Hurricanes Maple Leafs 3-1 TOR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes concede 2.5 goals per game (166 in total), the second-fewest in the league.

The Hurricanes have 218 goals this season (3.3 per game), 15th in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Hurricanes have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes have given up 1.9 goals per game (19 total) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 29 goals over that time.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 66 25 36 61 53 36 45.1% Sebastian Aho 59 27 29 56 46 51 51.7% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Brent Burns 66 12 38 50 43 43 100% Shayne Gostisbehere 59 12 23 35 48 26 -

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

The Maple Leafs have given up 179 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking third in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Maple Leafs score the 10th-most goals in the league (227 total, 3.4 per game).

In the last 10 contests, the Maple Leafs have earned 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.

On the defensive end, the Maple Leafs have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 33 goals during that span.

Maple Leafs Key Players