Norchad Omier and Tucker DeVries are two players to watch on Friday at 7:25 PM ET, when the Miami Hurricanes (25-7) square off against the Drake Bulldogs (27-7) in the first round of the NCAA tournament at MVP Arena.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch Miami vs. Drake

Game Day: Friday, March 17

Friday, March 17 Game Time: 7:25 PM ET

7:25 PM ET Arena: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Location: Albany, New York

Albany, New York TV: TBS

Miami's Last Game

In its previous game, Miami lost to Duke on Friday, 85-78. Isaiah Wong scored a team-high 22 points (and chipped in two assists and two boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Isaiah Wong 22 2 2 2 0 2 Jordan Miller 17 7 3 1 0 1 Nijel Pack 11 2 1 1 1 1

Drake's Last Game

On Sunday, in its last game, Drake topped Bradley 77-51. With 22 points, DeVries was its high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tucker DeVries 22 6 0 1 0 3 Darnell Brodie 12 9 1 0 2 1 Garrett Sturtz 12 2 0 0 0 0

Miami Players to Watch

Omier averages a team-best 9.7 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 13.6 points and 1.3 assists, shooting 59.1% from the field.

Jordan Miller posts 15.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Nijel Pack is posting 13.2 points, 2.5 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game.

Wooga Poplar is averaging 8.3 points, 1.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds per contest.

Drake Players to Watch

DeVries is the Bulldogs' top scorer (19 points per game) and assist man (1.8), and posts 5.6 rebounds.

Roman Penn is the Bulldogs' top assist man (5.4 per game), and he contributes 12.6 points and 4.6 rebounds.

The Bulldogs get 9.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Garrett Sturtz.

Darnell Brodie is the Bulldogs' top rebounder (7.3 per game), and he delivers 8.8 points and 1.1 assists.

D.J. Wilkins gets the Bulldogs 8.2 points, 2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Miami Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jordan Miller 16 7.5 3.2 1.6 0.2 0.8 Norchad Omier 13.1 8.5 1.2 1 1 0.4 Isaiah Wong 15.9 3.6 3.3 1 0.2 1.5 Nijel Pack 13.9 2.9 2.3 1.3 0.3 1.9 Wooga Poplar 10.5 4 1.9 0.7 0.2 1.6

Drake Top Performers (Last 10 Games)