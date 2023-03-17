South Carolina vs. Norfolk State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:38 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Friday's game features the South Carolina Gamecocks (32-0) and the Norfolk State Spartanettes (26-6) squaring off at Colonial Life Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 80-42 victory for heavily favored South Carolina according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on March 17.
Last time out, the Gamecocks won on Sunday 74-58 over Tennessee.
South Carolina vs. Norfolk State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
South Carolina vs. Norfolk State Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Carolina 80, Norfolk State 42
South Carolina Schedule Analysis
- The Gamecocks defeated the No. 5 Stanford Cardinal in a 76-71 win on November 20, which was their best win of the season.
- The Gamecocks have the most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (15).
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, South Carolina is 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 13th-most wins.
South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20
- 81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 5
- 88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12
- 81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 6/AP Poll) on November 11
- 74-58 over Tennessee (No. 23/AP Poll) on March 5
South Carolina Performance Insights
- The Gamecocks average 81.4 points per game (seventh in college basketball) while allowing 51.1 per contest (fourth in college basketball). They have a +971 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 30.3 points per game.
- On offense, South Carolina is putting up 80 points per game this year in conference action. To compare, its overall average (81.4 points per game) is 1.4 PPG higher.
- Offensively, the Gamecocks have played better at home this year, posting 86.2 points per game, compared to 77.2 per game when playing on the road.
- In 2022-23, South Carolina is surrendering 47.5 points per game at home. In road games, it is allowing 54.2.
- The Gamecocks' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, scoring 79.6 points a contest compared to the 81.4 they've averaged this year.
