South Carolina vs. Norfolk State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:38 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's contest between the South Carolina Gamecocks (32-0) and the Norfolk State Spartanettes (26-6) at Colonial Life Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-42 and heavily favors South Carolina to come out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on March 17.
The Gamecocks head into this contest after a 74-58 win against Tennessee on Sunday.
South Carolina vs. Norfolk State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
South Carolina vs. Norfolk State Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Carolina 80, Norfolk State 42
South Carolina Schedule Analysis
- The Gamecocks' best win this season came in a 76-71 victory over the No. 5 Stanford Cardinal on November 20.
- The Gamecocks have 15 wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, the most in the country.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, South Carolina is 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 13th-most victories.
South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20
- 81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 5
- 88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12
- 81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 11
- 74-58 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 5
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
South Carolina Performance Insights
- The Gamecocks average 81.4 points per game (seventh in college basketball) while giving up 51.1 per contest (fourth in college basketball). They have a +971 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 30.3 points per game.
- With 80 points per game in SEC tilts, South Carolina is averaging 1.4 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (81.4 PPG).
- At home, the Gamecocks are putting up nine more points per game (86.2) than they are on the road (77.2).
- In 2022-23, South Carolina is allowing 47.5 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 54.2.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Gamecocks have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 79.6 points per contest over that span compared to the 81.4 they've racked up over the course of this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.