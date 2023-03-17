South Carolina vs. Norfolk State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:38 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's game between the South Carolina Gamecocks (32-0) and Norfolk State Spartanettes (26-6) squaring off at Colonial Life Arena has a projected final score of 80-42 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored South Carolina, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on March 17.
In their most recent game on Sunday, the Gamecocks claimed a 74-58 victory over Tennessee.
South Carolina vs. Norfolk State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
South Carolina vs. Norfolk State Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Carolina 80, Norfolk State 42
South Carolina Schedule Analysis
- The Gamecocks' best win this season came in a 76-71 victory over the No. 5 Stanford Cardinal on November 20.
- The Gamecocks have the most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (15).
- South Carolina has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (seven).
South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20
- 81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 5
- 88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12
- 81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 11
- 74-58 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 5
South Carolina Performance Insights
- The Gamecocks are outscoring opponents by 30.3 points per game with a +971 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.4 points per game (seventh in college basketball) and give up 51.1 per outing (fourth in college basketball).
- South Carolina is putting up 80 points per game this year in conference matchups, which is 1.4 fewer points per game than its overall average (81.4).
- Offensively, the Gamecocks have played better at home this year, putting up 86.2 points per game, compared to 77.2 per game when playing on the road.
- Defensively, South Carolina has been better in home games this season, ceding 47.5 points per game, compared to 54.2 in road games.
- The Gamecocks have been racking up 79.6 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly lower than the 81.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
