The No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks (32-0) will try to defeat the No. 16 seed Norfolk State Spartanettes (26-6) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at Colonial Life Arena. This matchup tips off at 2:00 PM.

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

South Carolina vs. Norfolk State Scoring Comparison

  • The Spartanettes put up 11.2 more points per game (62.3) than the Gamecocks allow their opponents to score (51.1).
  • Norfolk State is 17-3 when it scores more than 51.1 points.
  • South Carolina has a 22-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.3 points.
  • The Gamecocks put up 81.4 points per game, 31.4 more points than the 50 the Spartanettes give up.
  • South Carolina has a 29-0 record when scoring more than 50 points.
  • When Norfolk State gives up fewer than 81.4 points, it is 23-5.

South Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/3/2023 Arkansas W 93-66 Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/4/2023 Ole Miss W 80-51 Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/5/2023 Tennessee W 74-58 Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/17/2023 Norfolk State - Colonial Life Arena

