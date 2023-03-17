A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 2-seed Utah Utes (25-4) hit the court against the No. 15 seed Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (29-4) on Friday at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The contest starts at 7:30 PM.

Utah Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Utah vs. Gardner-Webb Scoring Comparison

  • The Runnin' Bulldogs' 77 points per game are 11.1 more points than the 65.9 the Utes allow.
  • When it scores more than 65.9 points, Gardner-Webb is 22-2.
  • Utah has a 20-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 77 points.
  • The Utes put up 83.5 points per game, 17.7 more points than the 65.8 the Runnin' Bulldogs give up.
  • Utah has a 24-2 record when putting up more than 65.8 points.
  • Gardner-Webb is 24-1 when allowing fewer than 83.5 points.

Utah Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/23/2023 Cal W 101-76 Jon M. Huntsman Center
2/25/2023 Stanford W 84-78 Jon M. Huntsman Center
3/2/2023 Washington State L 66-58 Michelob ULTRA Arena
3/17/2023 Gardner-Webb - Jon M. Huntsman Center

Gardner-Webb Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/2/2023 UNC Asheville W 82-58 Bojangles' Coliseum
3/4/2023 Radford W 89-81 Bojangles' Coliseum
3/5/2023 High Point W 74-61 Bojangles' Coliseum
3/17/2023 @ Utah - Jon M. Huntsman Center

