The No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (28-6) attempt to earn a trip to the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament Round of 32 matchup against the No. 13 seed Furman Paladins (28-7) on Saturday at Amway Center, starting at 12:10 PM.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the San Diego State vs. Furman matchup in this article.

Furman vs. San Diego State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET
  • Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Furman vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Diego State Moneyline Furman Moneyline
BetMGM San Diego State (-5.5) 137.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings San Diego State (-5.5) 138 -240 +200 Bet on this game with DraftKings

Furman vs. San Diego State Betting Trends

  • Furman has compiled a 19-13-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Paladins have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.
  • San Diego State has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 17 times.
  • So far this season, 14 out of the Aztecs' 33 games have gone over the point total.

Furman Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +60000
  • Based on its moneyline odds, Furman has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.