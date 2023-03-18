Furman vs. San Diego State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Second Round
The No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (28-6) attempt to earn a trip to the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament Round of 32 matchup against the No. 13 seed Furman Paladins (28-7) on Saturday at Amway Center, starting at 12:10 PM.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the San Diego State vs. Furman matchup in this article.
Furman vs. San Diego State Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Furman vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|San Diego State Moneyline
|Furman Moneyline
|BetMGM
|San Diego State (-5.5)
|137.5
|-250
|+200
|DraftKings
|San Diego State (-5.5)
|138
|-240
|+200
Furman vs. San Diego State Betting Trends
- Furman has compiled a 19-13-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Paladins have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.
- San Diego State has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 17 times.
- So far this season, 14 out of the Aztecs' 33 games have gone over the point total.
Furman Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +60000
- Based on its moneyline odds, Furman has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.
