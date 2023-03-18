Saturday's game between the San Diego State Aztecs (28-6) and the Furman Paladins (28-7) at Amway Center has a projected final score of 76-67 based on our computer prediction, with a favored San Diego State squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at TBA on March 18.

According to our computer prediction, San Diego State should cover the spread, which currently sits at 5.5. The two sides are projected to eclipse the 137.5 total.

Furman vs. San Diego State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: TBD

TBD Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Amway Center Line: San Diego State -5.5

San Diego State -5.5 Point Total: 137.5

137.5 Moneyline (To Win): San Diego State -250, Furman +200

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Furman vs. San Diego State Score Prediction

Prediction: San Diego State 76, Furman 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Furman vs. San Diego State

Pick ATS: San Diego State (-5.5)



San Diego State (-5.5) Pick OU: Over (137.5)



San Diego State has a 16-15-0 record against the spread this season compared to Furman, who is 19-11-0 ATS. The Aztecs are 13-18-0 and the Paladins are 17-13-0 in terms of going over the point total. The two teams average 153.5 points per game, 16 more points than this matchup's total. San Diego State is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 contests, while Furman has gone 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Furman Performance Insights

The Paladins outscore opponents by 10.6 points per game (posting 81.7 points per game, ninth in college basketball, and conceding 71.1 per outing, 211th in college basketball) and have a +371 scoring differential.

Furman wins the rebound battle by 2.6 boards on average. It records 32.8 rebounds per game, 113th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 30.2.

Furman hits 9.5 three-pointers per game (19th in college basketball), 2.8 more than its opponents.

Furman has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 10.7 per game (60th in college basketball) while forcing 12.1 (164th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.