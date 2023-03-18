Saturday's second-round NCAA tournament game between the San Diego State Aztecs and the Furman Paladins at Amway Center at 12:10 PM ET features the Aztecs' Matt Bradley and the Paladins' Jalen Slawson as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch Furman vs. San Diego State

Game Day: Saturday, March 18

Saturday, March 18 Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV

Furman's Last Game

Furman was victorious in its previous game versus Virginia, 68-67, on Thursday. Slawson was its high scorer with 19 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Slawson 19 10 4 1 1 1 Marcus Foster 14 5 1 0 2 4 JP Pegues 11 3 4 1 0 1

Furman Players to Watch

Slawson is the Paladins' top rebounder (7.2 per game), and he produces 15.8 points and 3.3 assists.

Mike Bothwell paces the Paladins in scoring (17.8 points per game), and averages 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

JP Pegues is averaging a team-high 4 assists per contest. And he is delivering 11.9 points and 3.8 rebounds, making 42.1% of his shots from the field and 34.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per game.

The Paladins receive 10.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Marcus Foster.

The Paladins receive 8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Garrett Hien.

Furman Top Performers (Last 10 Games)