A spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament South Region bracket is on the line when the No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (28-6) face the No. 13 seed Furman Paladins (28-7) on Saturday at 12:10 PM on CBS. San Diego State has been installed as a 5.5-point favorite to win this second round matchup. The matchup's point total is 137.5.

Furman vs. San Diego State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Time: 12:10 PM ET

TV: CBS

Where: Orlando, Florida

Venue: Amway Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under San Diego State -5.5 137.5

Paladins Betting Records & Stats

Furman has played 22 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 137.5 points.

Furman's average game total this season has been 152.8, 15.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this year, Furman has compiled a 19-11-0 record against the spread.

Furman has been an underdog in three games this season and has come away with the win two times (66.7%) in those contests.

The Paladins have played as an underdog of +200 or more once this season and won that game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Furman has a 33.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Furman vs. San Diego State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total San Diego State 14 45.2% 71.8 153.5 63.4 134.5 138.3 Furman 22 73.3% 81.7 153.5 71.1 134.5 146.5

Additional Furman Insights & Trends

Furman is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its past 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Paladins have hit the over seven times.

The Paladins put up 18.3 more points per game (81.7) than the Aztecs give up (63.4).

When it scores more than 63.4 points, Furman is 16-10 against the spread and 24-7 overall.

San Diego State vs. Furman Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) San Diego State 16-15-0 10-9 13-18-0 Furman 19-11-0 1-0 17-13-0

Furman vs. San Diego State Home/Away Splits

San Diego State Furman 15-1 Home Record 15-2 8-2 Away Record 8-3 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-3-0 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.5 68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 77.5 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

