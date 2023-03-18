The Indiana State Sycamores (22-12) and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (16-15) are slated to square off on Saturday at Ocean Center, with a start time of 11:00 AM ET. When these two squads hit the hardwood, Courvoisier McCauley and Jordan Gainey are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on FloSports.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch South Carolina Upstate vs. Indiana State

Game Day: Saturday, March 18

Saturday, March 18 Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Arena: Ocean Center

Ocean Center Location: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida TV: FloSports | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

South Carolina Upstate's Last Game

In its previous game, South Carolina Upstate lost to UNC Asheville on Saturday, 66-62. Its top scorer was Trae Broadnax with 16 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Broadnax 16 5 3 2 0 2 Justin Bailey 15 3 2 1 0 3 Jordan Gainey 8 4 0 0 0 2

South Carolina Upstate Players to Watch

Gainey is posting a team-high 15.2 points per game. And he is contributing 2.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists, making 39.9% of his shots from the field and 35.9% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per game.

Broadnax tops the Spartans in rebounding (4.3 per game) and assists (3.1), and puts up 11.1 points. He also delivers 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Justin Bailey gives the Spartans 10.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He also posts 1.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Spartans get 7.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Khydarius Smith.

Mysta Goodloe gets the Spartans 6.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He also puts up 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

South Carolina Upstate Top Performers (Last 10 Games)