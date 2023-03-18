South Carolina Upstate vs. Indiana State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - March 18
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:21 PM EDT
The Indiana State Sycamores (22-12) and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (16-15) play in a game with no set line at Ocean Center on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET on FloSports.
South Carolina Upstate vs. Indiana State Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV: FloSports
- Where: Daytona Beach, Florida
- Venue: Ocean Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Spartans Betting Records & Stats
- Spartans games have hit the over in 13 out of 27 opportunities (48.1%).
- South Carolina Upstate's ATS record is 16-11-0 this season.
- Indiana State's .710 ATS win percentage (22-9-0 ATS Record) is higher than South Carolina Upstate's .593 mark (16-11-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
South Carolina Upstate vs. Indiana State Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Indiana State
|79.4
|148.3
|69.3
|138.9
|146.2
|South Carolina Upstate
|68.9
|148.3
|69.6
|138.9
|139.2
Additional South Carolina Upstate Insights & Trends
- South Carolina Upstate is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 games.
- The Spartans have hit the over in six of their last 10 games.
- The Spartans score an average of 68.9 points per game, just 0.4 fewer points than the 69.3 the Sycamores give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 69.3 points, South Carolina Upstate is 10-2 against the spread and 12-2 overall.
Indiana State vs. South Carolina Upstate Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Indiana State
|22-9-0
|15-16-0
|South Carolina Upstate
|16-11-0
|13-14-0
South Carolina Upstate vs. Indiana State Home/Away Splits
|Indiana State
|South Carolina Upstate
|11-4
|Home Record
|11-2
|7-6
|Away Record
|4-12
|10-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-3-0
|9-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-8-0
|80.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|74.8
|77.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64
|6-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-5-0
|4-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-8-0
