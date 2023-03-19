Sunday's game between the South Carolina Gamecocks (33-0) and South Florida Bulls (27-6) squaring off at Colonial Life Arena has a projected final score of 77-54 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored South Carolina, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on March 19.

Their last time out, the Gamecocks won on Friday 72-40 against Norfolk State.

South Carolina vs. South Florida Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ABC

South Carolina vs. South Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 77, South Florida 54

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Gamecocks notched their best win of the season on November 20, when they beat the Stanford Cardinal, who rank No. 5 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 76-71.

The Gamecocks have 15 wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, the most in the nation.

South Carolina has seven wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in Division 1.

The Gamecocks have seven wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 44th-most in the country.

South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20

81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 5

88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12

81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 11

74-58 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 5

South Florida Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Bulls defeated the No. 15 Texas Longhorns, 70-65, on December 2.

The Bulls have five wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 27th-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, South Florida is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 21st-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Gamecocks are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 44th-most wins.

South Florida 2022-23 Best Wins

70-65 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on December 2

67-65 over Marquette (No. 41) on March 17

67-59 at home over Alabama (No. 42) on November 16

66-65 over Arkansas (No. 47) on December 21

58-45 at home over Memphis (No. 62) on January 11

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks are outscoring opponents by 30.4 points per game with a +1003 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.2 points per game (seventh in college basketball) and give up 50.8 per contest (second in college basketball).

South Carolina is putting up 80 points per game this year in conference action, which is 1.2 fewer points per game than its season average (81.2).

When playing at home, the Gamecocks are posting 8.1 more points per game (85.3) than they are on the road (77.2).

South Carolina is allowing 47 points per game this season at home, which is 7.2 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (54.2).

The Gamecocks have seen a downturn in scoring lately, racking up 78.7 points per game in their last 10 outings, 2.5 points fewer than the 81.2 they've scored this season.

South Florida Performance Insights