Monday's contest features the Clemson Lady Tigers (18-15) and the Auburn Tigers (16-14) clashing at Littlejohn Coliseum (on March 20) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 69-62 win for Clemson.

In their last outing on Thursday, the Lady Tigers secured a 66-46 victory against High Point.

Clemson vs. Auburn Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson vs. Auburn Score Prediction

Prediction: Clemson 69, Auburn 62

Clemson Schedule Analysis

The Lady Tigers beat the No. 4 Virginia Tech Hokies in a 64-59 win on December 29, which was their signature win of the season.

The Lady Tigers have tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (10).

Clemson has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (five).

The Lady Tigers have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (seven).

Clemson 2022-23 Best Wins

64-59 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on December 29

74-61 at home over Florida State (No. 31) on February 26

79-69 at home over Virginia (No. 77) on February 23

60-59 at home over Wake Forest (No. 79) on January 1

61-40 at home over Richmond (No. 86) on November 13

Clemson Performance Insights