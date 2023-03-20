On Monday, March 20, 2023 at Spectrum Center, the Charlotte Hornets (22-50) will be looking to stop a four-game losing skid when hosting the Indiana Pacers (32-39). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSIN.

Hornets vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Monday, March 20, 2023

Monday, March 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSIN

BSSE and BSIN Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Hornets vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Hornets vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Pacers are being outscored by 2.4 points per game with a -168 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.9 points per game (11th in the NBA) and allow 118.3 per contest (28th in the league).

The Hornets put up 111.2 points per game (27th in league) while giving up 117.5 per outing (23rd in NBA). They have a -454 scoring differential and have been outscored by 6.3 points per game.

The two teams combine to score 227.1 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams put up 235.8 combined points per game, 2.3 more points than this matchup's total.

Indiana has put together a 38-32-1 record against the spread this season.

Charlotte has covered 30 times in 72 games with a spread this season.

Hornets and Pacers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hornets - - - Pacers +100000 +90000 +1600

