Kelly Oubre Jr.'s Charlotte Hornets face the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

In his last time on the court, a 121-82 loss to the 76ers, Oubre tallied 11 points.

In this piece we'll dive into Oubre's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Kelly Oubre Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 20.3 22.2 Rebounds 5.5 5.3 6.1 Assists -- 1.1 1.0 PRA 30.5 26.7 29.3 PR 28.5 25.6 28.3 3PM 2.5 2.3 2.5



Kelly Oubre Jr. Insights vs. the Pacers

Oubre has taken 17.2 shots per game this season and made 7.4 per game, which account for 12.1% and 11.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

Oubre is averaging 7.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Oubre's Hornets average 101.3 possessions per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams, while the Pacers are one of the league's fastest, ranking sixth with 104.7 possessions per contest.

The Pacers allow 118.3 points per game, 28th-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Pacers are 27th in the league, allowing 45.4 rebounds per game.

The Pacers concede 26.3 assists per contest, 26th-ranked in the NBA.

The Pacers are the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kelly Oubre Jr. vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/16/2022 36 17 13 2 1 0 2

