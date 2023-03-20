The Charlotte Hornets, with P.J. Washington, face the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

Last time out, which was on March 17, Washington produced 12 points, six rebounds and two steals in a 121-82 loss versus the 76ers.

In this piece we'll examine Washington's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

P.J. Washington Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 15.2 16.3 Rebounds 5.5 4.9 6.8 Assists -- 2.3 1.9 PRA 25.5 22.4 25 PR 23.5 20.1 23.1 3PM 1.5 2.0 2.3



P.J. Washington Insights vs. the Pacers

Washington is responsible for taking 13.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 13.0 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 17.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.0 per game.

Washington's opponents, the Pacers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking sixth, averaging 104.7 possessions per game, while his Hornets average 101.3 per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams.

The Pacers allow 118.3 points per contest, 28th-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Pacers have conceded 45.4 rebounds per game, which puts them 27th in the league.

The Pacers are the 26th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 26.3 assists per game.

The Pacers are the 18th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

P.J. Washington vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/8/2023 36 22 5 3 2 0 2 11/16/2022 36 24 4 4 4 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.