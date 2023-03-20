The Charlotte Hornets (22-50) are underdogs (+2) as they attempt to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (32-39) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The contest airs on BSSE and BSIN.

Hornets vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Monday, March 20, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSIN
  • Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Venue: Spectrum Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hornets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hornets vs. Pacers Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Pacers 116 - Hornets 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. Pacers

  • Pick ATS: Hornets (+ 2)
  • Pick OU: Under (233.5)
  • The Pacers' .535 ATS win percentage (38-32-1 ATS Record) is higher than the Hornets' .417 mark (30-39-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
  • As a 2-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Indiana is 6-7-1 against the spread compared to the 22-29-3 ATS record Charlotte racks up as a 2-point underdog.
  • Indiana's games have gone over the total 50.7% of the time this season (36 out of 71), which is more often than Charlotte's games have (32 out of 72).
  • As a moneyline favorite this season, the Pacers are 10-6, while the Hornets are 14-42 as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Hornets Performance Insights

  • On offense, Charlotte is the fourth-worst team in the NBA (111.2 points per game). Defensively, it is 23rd (117.5 points allowed per game).
  • The Hornets are 17th in the league in assists (24.9 per game) in 2022-23.
  • Beyond the arc, the Hornets are fourth-worst in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (10.6). And they are worst in 3-point percentage at 32.7%.
  • Charlotte attempts 35.7% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 64.3% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 25.6% of Charlotte's baskets are 3-pointers, and 74.4% are 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.