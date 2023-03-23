Thursday's contest between the Clemson Lady Tigers (19-15) and Florida Gators (18-14) matching up at Littlejohn Coliseum has a projected final score of 71-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Clemson, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on March 23.

The Lady Tigers are coming off of a 56-55 win against Auburn in their last game on Monday.

Clemson vs. Florida Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson vs. Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: Clemson 71, Florida 63

Clemson Schedule Analysis

The Lady Tigers took down the No. 4-ranked Virginia Tech Hokies, 64-59, on December 29, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Lady Tigers are 2-10 (.167%) -- tied for the 49th-most wins, but also tied for the 25th-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Clemson is 3-5 (.375%) -- tied for the 45th-most defeats.

The Lady Tigers have eight wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 30th-most in Division 1.

Clemson 2022-23 Best Wins

64-59 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on December 29

74-61 at home over Florida State (No. 28) on February 26

79-69 at home over Virginia (No. 74) on February 23

60-59 at home over Wake Forest (No. 82) on January 1

56-55 at home over Auburn (No. 83) on March 20

Clemson Performance Insights