The New Orleans Pelicans (35-37) hit the court against the Charlotte Hornets (23-50) as 8.5-point favorites on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSSE. The point total is 225.5 in the matchup.

Hornets vs. Pelicans Odds & Info

  • When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV: BSNO and BSSE
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Pelicans -8.5 225.5

Hornets Betting Records & Stats

  • Charlotte has played 43 games this season that finished with a combined score above 225.5 points.
  • Charlotte's average game total this season has been 228.7, 3.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Charlotte's ATS record is 34-39-0 this year.
  • The Hornets have been chosen as underdogs in 57 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (26.3%) in those games.
  • This season, Charlotte has won five of its 19 games, or 26.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +280 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Charlotte has a 26.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Hornets vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats

Pelicans vs Hornets Total Facts
Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Pelicans 40 55.6% 114 225.3 113 230.4 229
Hornets 43 58.9% 111.3 225.3 117.4 230.4 229.6

Additional Hornets Insights & Trends

  • Charlotte has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 3-7 overall in its last 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 games, the Hornets have hit the over three times.
  • Against the spread, Charlotte has had better results on the road (20-17-0) than at home (14-22-0).
  • The Hornets' 111.3 points per game are just 1.7 fewer points than the 113 the Pelicans allow to opponents.
  • Charlotte is 22-7 against the spread and 16-13 overall when it scores more than 113 points.

Hornets vs. Pelicans Betting Splits

Pelicans and Hornets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Pelicans 34-38 4-4 35-37
Hornets 34-39 11-12 32-41

Hornets vs. Pelicans Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Pelicans Hornets
114
Points Scored (PG)
 111.3
16
NBA Rank (PPG)
 27
20-6
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 22-7
21-5
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 16-13
113
Points Allowed (PG)
 117.4
14
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 22
26-9
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 18-9
26-9
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 16-11

