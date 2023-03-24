Hornets vs. Mavericks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 24
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Dallas Mavericks (36-37) take on the Charlotte Hornets (23-51) as heavy, 14.5-point favorites on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSSE.
Hornets vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, March 24, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSE
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Venue: American Airlines Center
Hornets vs. Mavericks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Mavericks 119 - Hornets 109
Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. Mavericks
- Pick ATS: Hornets (+ 14.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (227.5)
- The Mavericks have been less successful against the spread than the Hornets this season, tallying an ATS record of 27-42-4, as opposed to the 31-40-3 mark of the Hornets.
- Dallas and its opponents have exceeded the point total 53.4% of the time this season (39 out of 73). That's more often than Charlotte and its opponents have (32 out of 74).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Mavericks are 29-18, while the Hornets are 15-43 as moneyline underdogs.
Hornets Performance Insights
- On offense, Charlotte is the fourth-worst squad in the NBA (111.1 points per game). On defense, it is 22nd (117.4 points conceded per game).
- The Hornets are 17th in the league in assists (24.9 per game) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Hornets are third-worst in the NBA in 3-point makes (10.6 per game) and worst in 3-point percentage (32.6%).
- Charlotte attempts 35.7% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 25.6% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it attempts 64.3% of its shots, with 74.4% of its makes coming from there.
