P.J. Washington and his Charlotte Hornets teammates face the Dallas Mavericks on Friday at 8:30 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 115-96 loss against the Pelicans, Washington totaled 18 points.

In this piece we'll break down Washington's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

P.J. Washington Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 15.1 14.7 Rebounds 5.5 4.8 5.5 Assists 2.5 2.3 1.8 PRA 25.5 22.2 22 PR 22.5 19.9 20.2 3PM 2.5 2 1.8



Looking to bet on one or more of P.J. Washington's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

P.J. Washington Insights vs. the Mavericks

Washington has taken 13.1 shots per game this season and made 5.7 per game, which account for 13.4% and 12.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's put up 5.8 threes per game, or 16.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Hornets rank 10th in possessions per game with 101.4. His opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.7 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Mavericks have allowed 113.4 points per game, which is 15th-best in the league.

The Mavericks are the 18th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 44.1 rebounds per contest.

Conceding 24.6 assists per contest, the Mavericks are the ninth-ranked team in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Mavericks are ranked No. 1 in the NBA, allowing 11 makes per game.

P.J. Washington vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/19/2022 29 21 3 0 5 0 0 12/13/2021 28 11 4 1 0 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Washington or any of his Hornets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.