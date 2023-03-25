The Eastern Conference's second-ranked squad, the Carolina Hurricanes (46-16-8), host the fourth-ranked group from the conference, the Toronto Maple Leafs (43-19-9), on Saturday, March 25 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, CBC, SNO, and SNW.

Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, CBC, SNO, and SNW

ESPN+, BSSO, CBC, SNO, and SNW Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-145) Maple Leafs (+125) 6

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have won 70.0% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (42-18).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter, Carolina has a 33-13 record (winning 71.7% of its games).

The Hurricanes have an implied moneyline win probability of 59.2% in this matchup.

Carolina and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in 34 of 70 games this season.

Hurricanes vs. Maple Leafs Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Maple Leafs Total (Rank) 229 (17th) Goals 244 (9th) 179 (2nd) Goals Allowed 194 (5th) 46 (18th) Power Play Goals 54 (8th) 36 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 41 (11th)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

Carolina went over in three of its last 10 games.

The average amount of goals in the Hurricanes' past 10 games is 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes are scoring 2.0 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Hurricanes are ranked 17th in the NHL with 229 goals this season, an average of 3.3 per contest.

The Hurricanes have given up the second-fewest goals in league play this season, 179 (2.6 per game).

The squad has the league's third-best goal differential at +50 this season.

