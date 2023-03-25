Saturday's game features the South Carolina Gamecocks (34-0) and the UCLA Bruins (27-9) matching up at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 74-58 victory for heavily favored South Carolina according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on March 25.

The Gamecocks won their most recent game 76-45 against South Florida on Sunday.

South Carolina vs. UCLA Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch every women's tournament game and other live sports without cable!

South Carolina vs. UCLA Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 74, UCLA 58

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

When the Gamecocks defeated the Stanford Cardinal (No. 5 in the AP's Top 25) on November 20 by a score of 76-71, it was their best victory of the season thus far.

The Gamecocks have the most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (15).

Against Quadrant 2 teams, South Carolina is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most wins.

The Gamecocks have tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (seven).

South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20

81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 5

88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12

81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 11

74-58 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 5

UCLA Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 5 Stanford Cardinal on March 3, the Bruins secured their best win of the season, a 69-65 victory.

The Bruins have 11 Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the sixth-most in the nation. But they also have nine Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 37th-most.

UCLA has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (five).

The Gamecocks have tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (seven).

UCLA 2022-23 Best Wins

69-65 over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on March 3

80-63 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 20

82-73 at home over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on March 20

67-57 at home over Oregon (No. 24) on February 12

82-74 on the road over Oregon (No. 24) on December 30

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks have a +1034 scoring differential, topping opponents by 30.4 points per game. They're putting up 81 points per game to rank sixth in college basketball and are allowing 50.6 per outing to rank first in college basketball.

South Carolina is scoring 80 points per game this year in conference games, which is 1 fewer points per game than its season average (81).

Offensively, the Gamecocks have performed better at home this year, putting up 84.8 points per game, compared to 77.2 per game when playing on the road.

South Carolina surrenders 46.9 points per game in home games this year, compared to 54.2 when playing on the road.

The Gamecocks have seen a decrease in scoring lately, putting up 78 points per game in their last 10 contests, three points fewer than the 81 they've scored this year.

UCLA Performance Insights