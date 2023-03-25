Saturday's game features the South Carolina Gamecocks (34-0) and the UCLA Bruins (27-9) matching up at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 74-58 victory for heavily favored South Carolina according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on March 25.

The Gamecocks head into this matchup following a 76-45 victory over South Florida on Sunday.

South Carolina vs. UCLA Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

South Carolina vs. UCLA Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 74, UCLA 58

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Gamecocks registered their best win of the season on November 20, when they took down the Stanford Cardinal, who rank No. 5 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 76-71.

The Gamecocks have 15 wins against Quadrant 1 teams, the most in Division 1.

South Carolina has eight wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the ninth-most in Division 1.

The Gamecocks have tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (seven).

South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20

81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 5

88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12

81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 11

74-58 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 5

UCLA Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Bruins defeated the No. 5 Stanford Cardinal, 69-65, on March 3.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Bruins are 11-9 (.550%) -- tied for the sixth-most wins, but also tied for the 37th-most defeats.

UCLA has five wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 36th-most in the country.

Based on the RPI, the Gamecocks have seven wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 47th-most in Division 1.

UCLA 2022-23 Best Wins

69-65 over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on March 3

80-63 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 20

82-73 at home over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on March 20

67-57 at home over Oregon (No. 24) on February 12

82-74 on the road over Oregon (No. 24) on December 30

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks have a +1034 scoring differential, topping opponents by 30.4 points per game. They're putting up 81.0 points per game to rank sixth in college basketball and are giving up 50.6 per contest to rank first in college basketball.

South Carolina is tallying 80.0 points per game this year in conference contests, which is 1 fewer points per game than its season average (81.0).

The Gamecocks are averaging 84.8 points per game this season in home games, which is 7.6 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (77.2).

South Carolina gives up 46.9 points per game in home games this year, compared to 54.2 when playing on the road.

The Gamecocks have seen a downturn in scoring recently, racking up 78.0 points per game in their last 10 contests, 3.0 points fewer than the 81.0 they've scored this season.

UCLA Performance Insights