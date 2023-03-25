South Carolina vs. UCLA Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest that pits the South Carolina Gamecocks (34-0) against the UCLA Bruins (27-9) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-58 in favor of South Carolina, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on March 25.
The Gamecocks enter this matchup on the heels of a 76-45 win over South Florida on Sunday.
South Carolina vs. UCLA Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
South Carolina vs. UCLA Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Carolina 74, UCLA 58
South Carolina Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 5 Stanford Cardinal on November 20, the Gamecocks captured their signature win of the season, a 76-71 road victory.
- The Gamecocks have the most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (15).
- South Carolina has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (eight).
- The Gamecocks have tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (seven).
South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20
- 81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 5
- 88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12
- 81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 11
- 74-58 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 5
UCLA Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Bruins defeated the No. 5 Stanford Cardinal, 69-65, on March 3.
- The Bruins have 11 Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the seventh-most in the nation. But they also have nine Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 40th-most.
- UCLA has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (five).
- According to the RPI, the Gamecocks have seven wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 47th-most in Division 1.
UCLA 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-65 over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on March 3
- 80-63 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 20
- 82-73 at home over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on March 20
- 67-57 at home over Oregon (No. 24) on February 12
- 82-74 on the road over Oregon (No. 24) on December 30
South Carolina Performance Insights
- The Gamecocks' +1034 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 30.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 81 points per game (sixth in college basketball) while allowing 50.6 per contest (first in college basketball).
- South Carolina's offense has been less productive in SEC tilts this season, posting 80 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 81 PPG.
- The Gamecocks are averaging 84.8 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 7.6 more points than they're averaging on the road (77.2).
- At home, South Carolina is giving up 7.3 fewer points per game (46.9) than on the road (54.2).
- The Gamecocks' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, putting up 78 points a contest compared to the 81 they've averaged this season.
UCLA Performance Insights
- The Bruins have a +314 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.7 points per game. They're putting up 70.5 points per game, 75th in college basketball, and are giving up 61.8 per outing to rank 102nd in college basketball.
- In 2022-23, UCLA has put up 67.7 points per game in Pac-12 action, and 70.5 overall.
- In 2022-23 the Bruins are averaging 4.5 more points per game at home (71.9) than away (67.4).
- At home, UCLA concedes 58.8 points per game. Away, it allows 65.4.
- While the Bruins are averaging 70.5 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their last 10 games, producing 69.1 points per contest.
