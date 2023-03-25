South Carolina vs. UCLA Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Saturday's game features the South Carolina Gamecocks (34-0) and the UCLA Bruins (27-9) facing off at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 74-58 victory for heavily favored South Carolina according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on March 25.
In their last outing on Sunday, the Gamecocks secured a 76-45 win against South Florida.
South Carolina vs. UCLA Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
South Carolina vs. UCLA Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Carolina 74, UCLA 58
South Carolina Schedule Analysis
- On November 20, the Gamecocks claimed their best win of the season, a 76-71 victory over the Stanford Cardinal, who rank No. 5 in the AP's Top 25.
- The Gamecocks have the most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (15).
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, South Carolina is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most wins.
- The Gamecocks have seven wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 47th-most in the nation.
South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20
- 81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 5
- 88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12
- 81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 11
- 74-58 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 5
UCLA Schedule Analysis
- The Bruins notched their best win of the season on March 3, when they took down the Stanford Cardinal, who rank No. 5 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 69-65.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bruins are 11-9 (.550%) -- tied for the seventh-most victories, but also tied for the 40th-most defeats.
- UCLA has five wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 36th-most in Division 1.
- Based on the RPI, the Gamecocks have seven wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 47th-most in the nation.
UCLA 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-65 over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on March 3
- 80-63 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 20
- 82-73 at home over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on March 20
- 67-57 at home over Oregon (No. 24) on February 12
- 82-74 on the road over Oregon (No. 24) on December 30
South Carolina Performance Insights
- The Gamecocks are outscoring opponents by 30.4 points per game with a +1034 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.0 points per game (sixth in college basketball) and give up 50.6 per outing (first in college basketball).
- Offensively, South Carolina is averaging 80.0 points per game this season in conference action. To compare, its overall average (81.0 points per game) is 1 PPG higher.
- The Gamecocks post 84.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 77.2 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 7.6 points per contest.
- South Carolina gives up 46.9 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 54.2 on the road.
- On offense, the Gamecocks have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 78.0 points per contest over that span compared to the 81.0 they've put up over the course of this season.
UCLA Performance Insights
- The Bruins have a +314 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.7 points per game. They're putting up 70.5 points per game, 75th in college basketball, and are giving up 61.8 per outing to rank 102nd in college basketball.
- In Pac-12 games, UCLA has averaged 2.8 fewer points (67.7) than overall (70.5) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Bruins are averaging 4.5 more points per game at home (71.9) than away (67.4).
- At home UCLA is giving up 58.8 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than it is away (65.4).
- The Bruins have performed worse offensively over their previous 10 games, generating 69.1 points per contest, 1.4 fewer points their than season average of 70.5.
